Andy Cohen’s 18-month-old daughter, Lucy, is already experiencing the finer things in life.

Cohen, 55, took to Instagram on Friday, November 24, to share snaps of Lucy’s Thanksgiving Day look, which included a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. The toddler — who Cohen welcomed via surrogate in April 2022 — was an adorable sight in a soft pink dress that featured a ruffled neckline. Little Lucy completed the outfit with the red bottoms, which came in the form of booties with a fur trim. She completed her getup with a sparkly hair clip.

In the photos, Lucy posed with her grandma, Evelyn Cohen, holding up her feet to show off the luxury footwear. Evelyn also looked stylish, sporting a houndstooth jacket with black pants.

“My mom and my little girl (… and Lucy’s Loub’s [sic], courtesy of @BevySmith),” Andy captioned the social media carousel, tagging TV personality and fashion expert Bevy Smith, who gifted Lucy the shoes.

Smith, 57, praised Lucy’s ensemble in the comments section, writing, “I can’t deal with how cute she is in her #RedBottoms. You know I’ve spoiled her for life, sorry.”

In addition to Lucy, Andy is the dad of son Benjamin, who arrived with the help of a gestational carrier in February 2019.

“WOW! This is my son,” Andy wrote via Instagram at the time. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Andy also revealed Lucy’s birth via Instagram, sharing, “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” The baby girl was born in New York City and weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, according to Andy.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he added. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Andy opened up about the idea of further expanding his family, telling Us Weekly in November 2022, “No, I do not [want to have more kids]. I’m good. Let me answer that very quickly.”

He explained, however, that he might have a change of heart if he settles down with someone who felt differently. “That being said, if I fall in love tomorrow and someone wants … I mean, then we’re gonna have to talk,” he clarified.