Andy Cohen has his hands full. Between hosting Watch What Happens Live, helming the Real Housewives franchise and raising two young kids, the TV producer maintains a bustling schedule — one that doesn’t leave much room for the pitter-patter of any more little feet. Or does it?

The 54-year-old TV producer, who is the proud father of 3-year-old son Benjamin and 7-month old daughter Lucy, was initially quick to shut down the idea of having more children in the future.

“No, I do not [want to have more kids]. I’m good. Let me answer that very quickly,” the Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly, though he appeared to change his tune if he met someone who felt differently. “That being said, if I fall in love tomorrow and someone wants … I mean, then we’re gonna have to talk,” he clarified.

Cohen, who is currently single, has been open about his dating pursuits, revealing during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion in October that he joined the celebrity dating app Raya — and attempted to get RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais on board.

While the TV exec has “not yet” met anyone special, that doesn’t mean he isn’t looking — despite his hectic career and personal life.

“I feel for me, whenever I find someone that I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, this is a quality person,’ I will make time,” Cohen explained to Us, illustrating his ability to be flexible with the right guy. “There’s actually someone that I met recently who doesn’t live here who was saying, ‘Oh, well maybe I’ll come in town and are you busy that week?’ And I said, ‘I’m busy every week, but there are 24 hours in a day, so …,’” he shared.

Right now, the Boston University alum, who is gearing up for the holidays with his partnership with Fresca Mix, is enjoying sweet moments with his kids — which includes a few adorable instances of “Take Your Child to Work Day.”

“[Ben will] come in when I’m watching Housewives. I screen cuts of the shows on my computer and he’ll come in and wanna watch with me and I’m like, ‘This is Daddy’s work. You can’t watch,’” the St. Louis native told Us, gushing about his son’s visits to the WWHL set. “He’s seen Watch What Happens Live because he’s been to the show. So he’s watched and he’ll watch me and say, ‘Dad,’ he’ll laugh at my jokes, which I think is so sweet.”