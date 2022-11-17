A real reboot! Andy Cohen revealed that the cast for the upcoming Real Housewives of New York City spinoff, RHONY: Legacy, is “close” to being finalized.

When asked whether Bethenny Frankel would be among the former cast members to return, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, told Us Weekly that the Skinnygirl Founder, 52, isn’t “friends with any of the women anymore.”

He continued: “The great thing that I’ve loved about the legacy women is through the years they actually do hang out when the cameras aren’t rolling. They are really in touch. They overlap in each other’s lives. Bethenny now lives in Connecticut and she’s just kind of living her best life in her own universe. So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return].”

Frankel launched a Real Housewives podcast, “Rewives,” earlier this month. After some fans questioned her motives for revisiting a show that she’s criticized over the years, the New York native set the record straight on social media.

“For those of you who don’t understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away, I didn’t want to be a part of it, it wasn’t what I thought I should be doing at [that point in] my life, and I wasn’t proud of it,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 13.

The reality TV veteran continued: “This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience, versus a situation where we didn’t control the editing, and we didn’t control the process, and we didn’t control who we surrounded ourselves with and the trips we went on, we weren’t in charge.”

Frankel’s fellow RHONY OG Ramona Singer has also said that she won’t return to the franchise. “I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time,” the FIT alum, 65, told Page Six on Saturday, November 12.

“She seems like she’s in a place where she’s really happy with where she’s at,” Cohen told Us of Singer’s decision.

In addition to preparing for the Bravo spinoff, the television producer is gearing up for the holiday season — and the party hosting duties that come with it.

“You have to get the lighting right, you have to get the music right,” Cohen said, sharing some tips on throwing the perfect soirée, adding that “the drinks that you’re serving” can make or break the evening. The Bravo icon is teaming up with Fresca Mixed, which launched in September, to help fans prepare for their holiday festivities.

“Even pre-Fresca Mixed, I would’ve been serving Fresquilas and making them on my own. So now they made it very easy because I can just dole out the Fresca Mixed vodka spritz and tequila,” he said.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.