Not mincing words. Bethenny Frankel reacted after receiving backlash for her comments about vaccines — and she didn’t hold back.

“You know what’s the best? Everybody’s an expert on everything. Like, ‘Don’t you talk about the vaccine when you’re talking about what’s going on with your health,’” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a Monday, November 14, Instagram video. “Ooh, I’m so scared, I can’t say the v-word.”

Frankel continued: “I’ll talk about whatever I want. I’m going through a medical journey and sharing and collecting data and we’re allowed to have conversations. It’s like politics now. F–k you. Whoever has a problem with me sharing and talking and learning and expressing — I’m not spreading any kind of propaganda and we’re not f–king babies. We understand what a vaccine is.”

The New York native then compared deciding whether or not to get vaccinated to making other life choices such as whether to drink vodka or smoke pot. “We get to make our own decisions. … What are we, we’re mummies? No brain? … I mean, I’d like to know what’s going on and then we can make educated decisions,” she said.

In the clip’s caption, Frankel opened up about her ongoing health battle with “some sort of autoimmune issue” and “chronically, dangerously low” blood pressure. She explained that “mention of the v-word” in her exploration of what led to her medical issues had sparked the backlash.

“I have a daughter and my biggest fear is not being healthy for her. It’s my job to take this very seriously, to do research, to learn from others and to be on a fact-finding journey,” the Skinnygirl founder wrote.

The reality TV alum shares 12-year-old Bryn with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The pair finalized their divorce in March 2021, eight years after they split.

Amid her ongoing health struggles, Frankel launched a Real Housewives podcast, “Rewives,” earlier this month. Some fans didn’t understand why the Bravolebrity — who has voiced her negative feelings toward RHONY over the years — would want to revisit the franchise.

“For those of you who don’t understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away, I didn’t want to be a part of it, it wasn’t what I thought I should be doing at [that point in] my life, and I wasn’t proud of it,” she explained via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 13.

The Big Shot With Bethenny alum continued: “This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience, versus a situation where we didn’t control the editing, and we didn’t control the process, and we didn’t control who we surrounded ourselves with and the trips we went on, we weren’t in charge.”