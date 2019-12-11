



The Christmas season doesn’t come without its stresses, but Us Weekly is ready to make this time of year that much easier by providing tips that will help you throw a party as chic as today’s biggest stars!

Setting the scene for your gathering is half the battle. This could be done by ensuring the lighting is just right or incorporating candles with scents that match the holiday vibe, such as apple or cinnamon.

The most important part is selecting the right food. An easy way to accomplish this is by utilizing a cheese board, which Us recommends pairing with cheddar cheese Whisps — a tasty snack that’s made with 100 percent real cheese.

Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Pham, shared with Us exclusively in November their tips for hosting the perfect holiday party. “Don’t have any rules. I think sometimes people make things too stuffy or too formal,” the couple said. “We’re not formal people at all. Make it fun. [We have] board games and karaoke set up.”

In November 2018, Vanessa Lachey told Us exclusively that she and her husband, Nick Lachey, prefer “to go big for the holidays.” To host a successful gathering, she recommended that hostess’ incorporate ration stations.

“I can enjoy a cocktail and not worry about, ‘Do you have a glass? Ice? A mixer?’” the former Entertainment Tonight correspondent, 39, said. “Ditto for dessert, hot cocoa and kid stuff.”

Vanessa also advised that the party planner make use of place cards, because it helps “take away the guessing game of where to sit.”

Check out the video above to learn more about Us’ tips for your best holiday party!