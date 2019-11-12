



It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but with the holidays, comes the stress! Have yourself a worry-free holiday season with the help of Property Brothers Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan. The newly married couple invited Us Weekly into their Los Angeles home to share the tips and tricks they swear by to keep yourself calm, cool and collected while planning your holiday gathering. Watch the video to see what their go-to holiday party tips are! Plus, to keep your home as stylish as Drew’s and his brother, Jonathan Scott’s, check out their Scott Living home line for Kohl’s.

Keep it Casual

“Don’t have any rules. I think sometimes people make things too stuffy or too formal. We’re not formal people at all. Make it fun. [We have] board games and karaoke set up.”

Create Cluster Zones

“When you’re entertaining people it’s great to have different cluster zones. You don’t want everybody in one spot. It’s nice to have a few people around the island, a few people in the dining area, a few people in the living room or up on the attic level. And so having those different zones makes people want to wander around a little bit, socialize. We love having a candy bar, and then we’ll have our drink section, and then games out in the backyard as well. So you’re encouraging people to move to different areas for different reasons.”

Music Is a Must

“We’ll even create our own music. We have a lot of friends that are amazing musicians and singers. I have a few guitars at the house here. So they’ll just pull out a guitar and strum. It’s pretty fun. Linda’s even playing the guitar. I still play the bagpipes but nobody wants to jam with me.”

Be the Hostest With the Mostest

“When our friends come over, we’ll put a picture of them in one of our frames and we’ll put it in their room for them so when they come in, there’s that. We have a little basket that has anything they need, whether it’s towels or toiletries and a little note. So they feel like it’s a little boutique. So they feel like it’s their room. Their home away from home.”

Keep It Kid-Friendly (Hide Your Breakables!)

“We have a lot of friends with kids so we don’t ever want them to feel like, ‘Oh I can’t bring them because it’s not kid-friendly.’ We have a lot of antiques and nice things throughout the place here but this is definitely a kid-friendly house. We just want everyone and anyone to come over and be able to enjoy themselves.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane