After 13 seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer is ready to hand in her apple.

“I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time,” the Bravo personality, 65, told Page Six on Saturday, November 12, confirming she will not be a cast member on RHONY: Legacy.

Andy Cohen announced in March that Bravo was revamping RHONY with a brand-new cast — and adding a Legacy spinoff for the fan-favorite NYC Bravolebs. The TV network confirmed during BravoCon last month that Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield would lead season 14 of the OG series. Cast members for Legacy have not been announced.

“I don’t really want to get into specifics about specific women. Because then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he said yes to these two.’ The answer is: Sonja [Morgan] and Luann [de Lesseps] have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since season 3. So, I think, in theory, sure,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, told Variety earlier this year. “I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives.”

While Ramona has not further spoken about her Bravo departure, other RHONY OGs are thrilled about the franchise’s new direction.

“I did not see that coming, but after learning about it, I was really happy about it,” Luann, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I’m thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast, because you can’t fit a square peg into a round hole. I say that because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don’t really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward.”

She added: “An all-new cast and the OG cast is the perfect solution. I feel like they got that from seeing how well the Ultimate Girls Trip works and how much the fans and people loved seeing the OGs from every franchise together. … If they’ll have me back, I’m totally on board, because I think it’s a lot of fun to be back with all our old friends!”

RHONY initially premiered in March 2008, starring Alex McCord, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zaren, Kelly Bensimon, the Class With the Countess author and Ramona. While the grouping of Housewives has changed between seasons, Ramona remained a fixture on the show. The real estate agent was last featured in season 13, which aired last year.