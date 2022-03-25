Ready for another round of apples? After Bravo confirmed The Real Housewives of New York City would return for season 14 and greenlit a second series, temporarily titled RHONY: Legacy, franchise alum Bethenny Frankel has seemingly weighed in with her thoughts on the news.

“My thoughts on being ranked #1 of all housewives,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, captioned a Thursday, March 25, TikTok video, tagging E! News’ account.

The news outlet posted a comprehensive ranking of all 135 Housewives across the franchise on Thursday, listing Frankel in the top slot.

The New York native — who left RHONY for good ahead of season 12 — was honored by the news, adding hashtags for “RHONY,” “Legacy,” “RHONY reunion” and “Real Housewives” in her post. In the social media video, Frankel sat poised on a white couch, wearing a fuzzy blue jacket, jeans, pink heels and a strand of pearls. She flipped through a Barbie coffee table book, sipping a martini.

“It’s a long story and it’s very f—king boring,” the former reality TV personality, who joined the show in 2008, lip-synched in the clip. “Jesus.”

She captioned her video: “My opinion on the #RHONY reboot…”

The series’ executive producer Andy Cohen announced the revival news on Wednesday, March 23, noting his intentions to split the group in half.

“We talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: ‘Let’s just totally start over.’ And then there were people who were like, ‘Wait a minute, but what about this group that we’ve invested 13 years in?’ I think that’s why this is really listening to everybody,” the Missouri native, 53, told Variety. “This is a beloved show. And that’s part of the reason why it’s taken a bit for us to just sit with this and figure out how we want to make this right and make it a gift to the fans, which I think this will wind up being.”

RHONY season 13 — which canceled its reunion due to scheduling delays amid the coronavirus pandemic — featured OGs Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, alongside Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams.

In addition to bringing back the beloved reality TV show with a fresh cast, Bravo also unveiled plans for a “throwback” Legacy spinoff starring several RHONY fan-favorites.

“I don’t really want to get into specifics about specific women. Because then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he said yes to these two …’ The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since season 3. So I think, in theory, sure!” the Glitter Every Day author teased to Variety. “I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives.”

While Frankel has moved on from the franchise — she’s the mother to daughter Bryn, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — Cohen remained hopeful about a potential return.

“Listen, I go back with Bethenny since the beginning. She’s moved to Connecticut, but she’s still in the Hamptons,” he told the magazine of the former Bravo star, who got engaged to Paul Bernon in March 2021. “Her life is now evolved to another place, so I can’t imagine her wanting to do it. But of course, you know, I never turn down a conversation with Bethenny about coming back.”

Neither RHONY series have announced its cast list nor shooting schedule.

