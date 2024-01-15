Andy Cohen is testing out his negotiation skills when it comes to dealing with his toddler.

“Ben, why are you eating a cupcake for breakfast?” Cohen, 55, began in his Instagram video on Saturday, January 13, to which his son Ben, 4, replied, “They’re just so yummy.”

“Are you supposed to be eating that cupcake right now, Ben?” Cohen asked, while Ben was heard in the background saying, “No.” “You came down here and you got it all yourself?” Cohen asked.

When the Watch What Happens Live host said he could make his son “a real” breakfast, and asked what he’d like, Ben replied that he wanted a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Cohen proceeded to close his eyes in defeat.

“Is that breakfast, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?” Cohen asked, to which Ben confirmed his order and said, “I could hug my dad so much because I love him so much.”

While the toddler’s arms were visible around Cohen’s neck, Cohen whispered, “He knows what he’s doing.” He captioned his post, “We return to the age-old question: What IS breakfast, really???”

Cohen welcomed son Ben via surrogate in February 2019. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces!! 20 inches!!” Cohen wrote via Instagram at the time with a snap of him holding his son. “Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

In addition to Ben, Cohen is father to daughter Lucy, 20 months, whom he welcomed via surrogate in April 2022. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” he wrote via Instagram. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Since Cohen has entered fatherhood, he’s shared hilarious moments with his two kids through the years. Earlier this month, he wrote via Threads about Ben’s adorable plane announcement.

“On a plane with the kids and Ben just announced, ‘Everybody meet my dad, Andy Cohen,’” he wrote.

In December 2023, he shared a clip of Ben performing gibberish songs during a car ride. “OK, we got it. We got it,” Cohen told Ben via Instagram Story at the time. “It’s a long drive, OK?”

Despite Cohen attempting to shut down the show, Ben proceeded to launch into another song. “My life, my life,” Cohen sighed at the end of the video.