Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old son Ben certainly knows how to make an entrance.

“On a plane with the kids and Ben just announced, ‘Everybody meet my dad, Andy Cohen,’” the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, wrote via Threads on Tuesday, January 2.

Cohen welcomed son Ben via surrogate in February 2019. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces!! 20 inches!!” Cohen wrote via Instagram at the time with a snap of him holding his son. “Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

In addition to Ben, Cohen is a father to daughter Lucy, 20 months, whom he welcomed via surrogate in April 2022. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” he wrote via Instagram. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Related: Andy Cohen’s Family Album: See Sweet Snaps With Son Ben and Daughter Lucy Andy Cohen is a proud father of two, welcoming Ben and Lucy in 2019 and 2022, respectively. “When I was growing up, and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” Cohen told BFF Anderson Cooper in December […]

Since becoming a father, the Bravo host has shared hilarious glimpses into his little family’s life. In December 2023, he posted a video of Ben putting on a show full of gibberish songs during a car ride.

“OK, we got it. We got it,” Cohen told Ben in an Instagram Story at the time. “It’s a long drive, OK?”

Cohen went on to shut down the idea of his son putting on a performance, saying, “You’re gonna do a concert? I don’t think so.” But this didn’t stop Ben, who proceeded to launch into a song. “My life, my life,” Cohen said at the end of the video.

Earlier that same month, Cohen explained the definition of “misfit” while watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with Ben. “A misfit means that you march by your own drummer. Do you understand that?” he said in an Instagram video.

Related: Celeb Kids Meeting Their Siblings for the 1st Time: Photos Few things in the world are cuter than kids being introduced to their baby siblings for the first time. After welcoming daughter Lucy in April 2022, Andy Cohen shared an adorable photo of the little one meeting her big brother, Ben, days after her arrival. “When Ben met Lucy ♥️,” he wrote via Instagram alongside […]

Cohen then proceeded to zoom in on his son’s purple-colored feet. “Like, you drew all over your foot with a magic marker. Huh? Oh, Ben.”

The TV producer seemingly has his hands full with his two little ones, sharing exclusively with Us Weekly in November 2022 that he’s not interested in expanding his family.

“I’m good. Let me answer that very quickly,” he jokingly stated, before clarifying if he were to “fall in love tomorrow and someone wants [kids] … I mean, then we’re gonna have to talk.”