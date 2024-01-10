Angela Bassett’s family have been her biggest supporters throughout her legendary Hollywood career.

Bassett first met her husband, Courtney B. Vance, during their time studying at Yale’s School of Drama in the 1980s but didn’t spark a romantic connection until 1994. They tied the knot three years later and expanded their family with the birth of twins, daughter Bronwyn and son Slater, in January 2006.

Over the years, Bassett’s husband and kids have joined her at many red carpet events, including the 2024 Governors Awards. “It is because of the love and support of my friends and my family that I stand here this evening,” the actress said while accepting her honorary Oscar at the January 2024 ceremony. “I offer a lifetime and beyond of gratitude to my sister, D’nette, my husband, Courtney, and our beautiful children, Bronwyn and Slater, whom I’m blessed to have with me this evening.”

She continued: “They have each in their own way made space in our lives to allow me the freedom to be a sister, a mother, a wife and an actor. I love you wholly and deeply.”

Scroll down to get to know Bassett’s family:

Courtney B. Vance

In addition to being life partners, Bassett and Vance have also collaborated several times throughout their respective careers. The couple have starred in projects such as 1995’s Panther and 2008’s Nothing But the Truth as well as coauthored a 2007 book about their romance titled Friends: A Love Story.

Vance exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 that the key to maintaining their long-lasting relationship was being there for each other. “It’s, ‘Yes, dear. How can I help? What do you need me to do?’” he shared. “Our focus is on our children and what we need to do as a family. Careers and things follow that.”

Bassett and Vance celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October 2022 with an extravagant party attended by family and friends. “When we first got married, we couldn’t wait to say we made it to 10 years! Now look at how far we’ve come!” Basset captioned an Instagram video montage of the event. “We’ve had successes, we’ve had failures; we’ve had spectacular wins, we’ve had devastating losses … But through it all there’s been one, beautiful constant: We’ve always had each other! Thank you God for each and every one of these 25 years! We can’t wait to do 25 more! 10/12/1997🔒❤️.”

Bronwyn Golden Vance

Basset and Vance welcomed their twins via surrogate in 2006 and were already making their own beds by the time they were 18 months old. “You got to put the work in with them when they’re early, in the young years,” Bassett exclusively told Us about her then-teenage kids in November 2019. “When they get to 13, you don’t have no problems. [At] 18 months, have them making their beds and cleaning up. The covers are only [so] big, those little blankies.”

Two years later, Bassett revealed that Bronwyn had begun to date, much to the discomfort of Vance. “My daughter asked if she could have a boyfriend, so she’s starting to date, but it’s still sweet,” she exclusively told Us in May 2021. “Sometimes I’ll have the nerve to ask, ‘Have you kissed?’ And she says, ‘No.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well that wasn’t my journey.’”

Bassett went on to note that when it comes to her daughter’s dating life, Vance is “all about respect, respect, respect.” She added: “[He thinks] it’s awkward.”

Bronwyn looked all grown up while matching her mother in an elegant purple gown on the Oscars red carpet in March 2023. Vance and Slater, for their part, complemented the ladies’ looks in classic black tuxedos.

Slater Josiah Vance

While Bronwyn began to show an interest in dating at 15, Bassett told Us that her son, Slater, was “not interested” in finding a partner. “At 3, he was interested. ‘Mom, I like that girl.’ But at 15, he just wants to work on his music,” she shared in May 2021. “He likes to write lyrics and raps. He’s all in on that. And that’s just fine.”

In addition to music, Slater seemingly shares his parents’ passion for acting as he referred to Bassett’s Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan as a role model of his in December 2022. He made the comment in a since-deleted social media video apologizing for participating in a TikTok trend where kids film their parents’ reactions to finding out a celebrity they like (who is still alive) has died. At the time, he pranked Bassett by telling her the Creed actor had died at age 35.

“I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Slater said in his apology video. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”