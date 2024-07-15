Watching her son, Jack, grow up is a bittersweet experience for Anna Faris.

“He is amazing. He’s 11,” Faris, 47, shared on the Monday, July 15, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. Hoda Kotb proceeded to state, “It just goes like that, doesn’t it?” to which Faris responded, “It really does.”

While Faris does “miss” Jack’s younger years, especially when looking at “old photos,” she’s also “really loving this age” in his life. “Although, he told me that he thinks he has an armpit hair,” she joked.

Poking fun at Faris’ comment, guest cohost Justin Sylvester teased, “Get ready, honey. It is happening. Get all those hugs and kisses now.”

As the parent of a preteen, Faris told the cohosts there’s one thing Jack does that sometimes makes her “a little crazy” — and she guesses its a common pet peeve. “[It’s when they’re like], ‘Mom, where’s my backpack?’ when it’s, like, right there,” she joked. “It’s like, ‘You can’t look?’ And how do I teach him how to just look?”

Kotb, 59, and Sylvester, 37, wrapped up the interview by gifting Faris a 2024 Paris Olympics swag bag, which included a pair of Team USA socks. “These would not fit Jack,” she hilariously quipped. “He has, like, duck paddle[s] for feet. But they’ll fit me.”

Faris shares Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. Faris gave birth to Jack in August 2012, several weeks before his due date. “He was born at three pounds,” she told GQ in November 2014, “and we were told, ‘OK, you need to be prepared for raising a special-needs child.’ And we felt like it was devastating, but it also felt like, you know, ‘We can do this.’”

During a May 2021 virtual event for the nonprofit organization Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS), Faris confessed that she blamed herself for Jack’s difficult birth. “I couldn’t stop searching. I was asking [my doctor] if the ‘geriatric’ thing had something to do with it, if the cold cuts that I ate … I couldn’t turn [it] off,” she said. “I couldn’t turn off my own hamster wheel in searching for answers. And the truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens.”

Faris moved on from Pratt with husband Michael Barrett. Upon tying the knot in 2021, the Mom alum became stepmother to his son and daughter from a previous marriage.

“She’s now 20. She’s at Georgetown [University], I’m really proud of her. And a 17-year-old boy who’s totally excelling at school,” Faris said of her stepkids on Hoda & Jenna.

While they’ve grown closer, Faris said that connecting with the kids was an “uphill battle” at the beginning of her relationship with Barrett, 54. “I had no idea how to relate to them. So, I remember trying to be really cool, like, blasting music [when I would pick them up],” she shared. “And that’s kind of one example of, sort of, my stumbling through that position.”

Pratt, for his part, married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. The couple share daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2. News broke last month that they are expecting their third baby together.