Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their third baby!

Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy news was reported by both People and TMZ on Friday, June 28. Us Weekly has reached out to reps of both for comment.

Schwarzenegger, 34, and Pratt, 45, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, in August 2020. The couple expanded their family in May 2022 when they welcomed daughter Eloise.

Pratt is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. (The exes were married for eight years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. Faris, for her part, moved on with Michael Barrett, whom she wed in 2021.)

Schwarzenegger previously told Us that the twosome hadn’t ruled out the idea of having more children. “I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she said in October 2022. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

When it comes to parenting, Schwarzenegger and Pratt look to her mom, Maria Shriver, for advice.

“It’s all a balancing act,” she said to Us. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”

The Parks and Recreation star and Schwarzenegger met at church. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” Pratt told Extra in 2019.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got engaged less than one year into their relationship. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned a pic of him and Schwarzenegger embracing as she displayed her ring.

The pair tied the knot in Montecito, California, in 2019.

As for how the twosome maintain a strong bond, Schwarzenegger told Us she’s a “big communicator.”

“I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship,” she told Us and other reporters during a virtual fireside chat in April 2020. “I don’t like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way.”