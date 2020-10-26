Anne Hathaway Confirms Her 2nd Son Jack’s Name Nearly 1 Year After Birth

Life with Jack! Anne Hathaway confirmed her second son’s name nearly one year after his December 2019 birth.

“Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute,” the actress, 37, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Monday, October 26, of the 10-month-old’s bond with his brother, Jonathan, 4.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the New York native had named the little one Jack, two weeks after confirming the infant’s sex. The Devil Wears Prada star showed someone a photo of her newborn at the Critics’ Choice Awards that same month, saying, “This is him,” an insider revealed to Us.

The Oscar winner announced in July 2019 that she was pregnant, writing via Instagram: “It’s not for a movie. No. 2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway revealed on Monday that she “was pregnant when” she filmed The Witches. “So technically, he’s all over that performance,” the Emmy winner joked during her Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance.

“[Costume designer Joanna Johnston] goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist,'” Hathaway recalled of her time on set. “And I had just found out that I was pregnant, and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason. And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free. I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose.’”

While raising her and husband Adam Shulman‘s two sons, the Golden Globe winner keeps their children off of social media. “I decided to post a shot of the back of [Jonathan’s] head [in March 2017], and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t,” Hathaway told Jezebel the following month. “I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don’t know that I’ll ever do it again.”

She and the jewelry designer, 39, tied the knot in September 2012 in Big Sur, California.