



Baby on board! Anne Hathaway is showing off her pregnancy glow. The actress took to Instagram to mark her 37th birthday with a beautiful selfie that highlighted her growing baby bump on Friday, November 15.

“Feeling so much love this birthday week!” the Princess Diaries star captioned the sun-kissed photo. “I want to thank everyone for the flowers and the books and chocolates and cards and crystals and other incredible goodies and most importantly I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day. It was so, so appreciated #37.”

Selfies have become a trend for Hathaway, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 12, as she documents her pregnancy journey. The Devil Wears Prada alum announced that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, were expecting their second bundle of joy with a black-and-white picture showing off her tiny bump in July. “It’s not for a movie…” the soon-to-be mommy of two wrote.

Hathaway and Shulman, 38, already share 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks. As excited as they are to be welcoming baby no. 2 to their family, the Intern actress and her husband have also faced fertility struggles on the journey to both of their pregnancies.

“This is something I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m really happy it’s happening,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in July. “There is a one-sided narrative to this … I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy and, in fact, a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through it.”

The Ocean’s 8 star went on to explain that she had some reservations about making such a public announcement about her baby news, knowing just how many people have difficulty conceiving.

“I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened — you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you,” the actress told ET. “And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”