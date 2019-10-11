Anne Hathaway is bumping along three months after announcing she’s pregnant with baby No. 2.

The actress, 36, stunned on the Modern Love red carpet in a two-piece ivory Oscar de la Renta outfit. She rested one hand on her budding belly while posing for pics.

“Kid feels great today, so I feel well,” the Oscar winner told Extra that same day. “Today’s a good day. Some days you wake up and you’re like, ‘Really, that’s my face?’ You kind of feel carved from butter.”

The New York native, who shares son Jonathan, 3, with Adam Shulman, revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a July mirror selfie. “It’s not for a movie,” she captioned the black-and-white pic at the time. “#2. ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Hathaway opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her infertility struggles that week, explaining, “There is a one-sided narrative to this and, of course, it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share. I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy and, in fact, a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through it.”

She added, “I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened — you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”

She and the actor, 38, welcomed their son in 2016, four years after tying the knot.