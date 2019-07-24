



Keeping the romance alive. Arie Luyendyk Jr. took Lauren Burnham out on a date on Tuesday, July 23, nearly two months after welcoming their daughter, Alessi.

“Mom and dad’s night out,” the Bachelorette alum, 37, said on his Instagram Story while walking in a parking lot with his wife, 27. “First night out without Alessi.”

When the new mom said that she was not too anxious being away from their daughter, Luyendyk Jr. asked, “A little stressed?” She agreed, “A little bit.”

The race car driver went on to post a pic of Burnham wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress and smiling down at her menu. “My date is so [fire],” he captioned the pic.

The Virginia native documented their date as well, panning over the candlelit table and her husband on her Instagram Story, captioned, “Ladies, find yourself an @ariejr.” She gushed from behind the camera: “I just have to brag for a minute because this man cleaned the entire house and planned a surprise date for me today at my favorite restaurant.”

The Bachelor alums left their little one with the athlete’s dad, Arie Luyendyk Sr., while they went out. “Home for bath time,” the former Bachelor wrote alongside a video of Alessi after their date. “Thanks Grandpa @ariespeedusa for watching her.”

Burnham gave birth to their baby girl in May and was mom-shamed on social media for going out to lunch without her daughter one week later.

Luyendyk Jr. defended his wife at the time, writing, “To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack! It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast-feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breast-feeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself.”

