Major milestone! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s 9-month-old daughter, Alessi, can now stand on her own.

“I guess we better start baby-proofing the house,” the former Bachelor, 38, captioned his Wednesday, March 4, Instagram Story. “She just stood up on her own for the first time.”

In the social media upload, the little one went from sitting on the floor in a rose-patterned onesie to pulling herself up with the help of a table. Her dad said from behind the camera, “Uh oh. We’re learning. Oh gosh, we’re in trouble. She just pulled herself up. You got it! You did it!”

The Bachelorette alum and Burnham, 28, welcomed their baby girl in May 2019. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Luyendyk Jr. wrote on Instagram at the time. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

He went on to write, “This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed. I’m so proud of @laureneburnham. You’re truly incredible and did so good today.”

After Alessi’s arrival, it has been “definitely difficult” for the Bachelor Nation couple to consider expanding their family in the near future.

“We love her so much that we absolutely want to have another sibling for her soon — well, not soon, but we’re thinking maybe like when she’s 2,” Burnham told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “We kind of want them spread out a little bit. I just feel bad bringing another baby into the house before that because I want to spend time with her. We want her to be able to talk and understand what we’re saying first.”

For now, the pair are enjoying life with their little one and documenting her sweetest moments on social media, from her first flight at 3 months to her vaccinations the following month. Alessi even started growing her first tooth in January and “discovered grass” last month.

“Fatherhood is the best,” the race car driver gushed on Instagram after welcoming the little one, adding that his heart has grown “two sizes.”