Family of five! Arielle Charnas gave birth to baby No. 3 on Tuesday, June 1, after previously suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

“Navy Bea Charnas,” the influencer, 33, captioned a hospital photo with her newborn on Wednesday, June 2. “6.1.21.”

Her husband added in a post of his own: “Navy Bea Charnas is here! My wife is such a f–kng rockstar.”

Arielle debuted her baby bump in a December 2020 Instagram photo of her silhouette. “And then there were three. #rainbow baby,” she wrote at the time.

The New York native, who shares Ruby, 4, and Esme, 2, with husband Brandon Charnas, added on her Instagram Story: “I’m just so grateful that I get to do this again. I honestly feel like I forgot everything. It feels like the first time all over again.”

Arielle noted that she had been struggling to hide her budding belly from her followers since it “definitely gets bigger earlier on, third time around.”

Her reveal came six months after the Something Navy founder shared her “really difficult” ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus.

“All I think about is what I went through, and I wish I could talk to some of you about it. So I’m just going to tell you what happened,” Arielle told her Instagram followers in June 2020. “I was pregnant and I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy.”

The fashion blogger called the experience an “emotional roller-coaster,” explaining, “[It] just really came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I’ve ever been through.”

Because of her loss, Arielle had “conflicting emotions” when it came to posting photos of her baby bump. “[I’m] nervous because of my past miscarriage and afraid of jinxing anything, constantly going back and forth on how much I want to share of my personal life anymore — but then of course [there’s the pure joy and gratefulness that I feel for having the opportunity to do this again,” she explained in December 2020.

Arielle took time off from social media in April 2020 to “reflect and be with family” after receiving backlash for not self-quarantining following a positive coronavirus test.

“[This] opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally,” the Syracuse University grad wrote via Instagram after her three-week hiatus. “It is growth that I am extremely grateful for.”

Arielle wed Brandon in October 2014 in Florida.