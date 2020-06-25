Sharing her story. Arielle Charnas spoke candidly about her “really difficult” experience suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

“I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn’t share and it just sort of keeps coming whenever I get comments,” the influencer said on her Thursday, June 25, Instagram Story. “It’s, like, all I think about is what I went through, and I wish I could talk to some of you about it. So I’m just going to tell you what happened. So I was pregnant and I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy.”

The Something Navy founder described the “emotional roller-coaster” she has been going through since the loss, explaining, “It’s been a really difficult time for me. Especially, after having two healthy pregnancies. This just really came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I’ve ever been through.”

However, the designer, who shares Ruby, 4, and Esme, 2, with husband Brandon Charnas, said she believes that “everything happens for a reason.”

Arielle previously made headlines in April when she returned to Instagram following a three-week hiatus. After receiving backlash for not self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New York-based star wanted to “take time to reflect and be with [her] family.”

She gushed about her break from social media at the time, telling her followers: “It has opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally and it is this growth that I am extremely grateful for. Can’t wait to reconnect with you all – love you guys.”

The previous month, she apologized for “unintentionally harm[ing]” people with her decisions. “We’re not bad people,” Arielle explained in March via Instagram. “I’m sorry for anyone that I’ve offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks … I’m just sorry that I let down my community in any way. I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse.”

The former TRESemmé model wed Brandon in October 2014 in Fisher Island, Florida.