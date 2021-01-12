Why Ashlee Simpson Felt ‘Confused and Guilty’ Breast-Feeding Son Ziggy

Breast-feeding her boy. Ashlee Simpson experienced highs and lows nursing her 2-month-old son, Ziggy.

“I have loved breastfeeding my children,” the singer, 36, captioned a Monday, January 11, Instagram post, referencing the baby boy and his older siblings, Bronx, 12, and Jagger, 5. “Ziggy latched right away and has been nursing like a champion from the start. It was going so well until I noticed how uncomfortable he was, crying and spitting up after almost every feed. Luckily, he was still gaining weight but I was left feeling confused and guilty. Was it me? Could it be something I was eating? How do I soothe him? I really wanted to make him feel better without taking over-the-counter medication.”

The Texas native found herself “overwhelmed” by all of the advice available online but found “other moms sharing their stories” on the Peanut app.

“Being able to hear honest advice and loving support really helped me know that I’m not alone,” the Ashlee + Evan alum concluded her caption. “As a mom of three, each baby has been so different. There are always little challenges and questions that we face throughout motherhood.”

The former reality star and her husband, Evan Ross, welcomed their infant in October 2020. “Our sweet boy has arrived,” Simpson captioned Ziggy’s Instagram debut at the time. “I’m over the MOON. We are so blessed.”

The following month, the 7th Heaven alum shared their first photo as a family of five while celebrating her eldest child’s 12th birthday. Simpson, who shares the preteen with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, called Bronx “the coolest, kindest, deep, soulful kid” in a sweet social media upload.

The “Pieces of Me” singer has a “wonderful” coparenting relationship with the Fall Out Boy member, 41, and his partner, Meagan Camper, she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018.

Ross added at the time: “It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy. We got really lucky with that.”

Wentz attributes their amicable dynamic to their ability to “listen and give … balance” to each other, the Illinois native exclusively told Us in October 2019. The bassist, who shares Saint, 6, and Marvel, 2, with Camper, 31, went on to call his ex-wife a “great mom” to Bronx.