



Speaking up. Ashley Darby opened up about her mood swings two weeks after welcoming her son, Dean.

“Today I experienced my first bout of postpartum blues,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 31, said on her Monday, July 22, Instagram Story. “It started because Dean has a stuffy nose and didn’t sleep last night, like, at all. Nothing longer than maybe a half hour or an hour, and then I felt like I needed to do all these things around the house. I needed to dishes, I needed to do laundry, straighten up the house, pump milk.”

The reality star added, “Physically, I’m not feeling very well. My areas … are still in quite a bit of pain and physically I just don’t feel myself. That’s really what postpartum is about — not only the emotions of the hormones, but physically our bodies are still recovering from delivering a baby so we’re not really at our prime to execute the same tasks.”

The Bravo personality, who wed Michael Darby in 2014, went on to say that her husband, 59, noticed her mood and “really stepped up” to help her out around the house.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on July 7 after previously suffering a miscarriage. “I never thought this day would come,” the new mom captioned a hospital pic at the time. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

Michael and Ashley announced in February that they were expecting. “[We] are thrilled to welcome a bundle of joy into our lives,” the pregnant star wrote alongside her reveal. “The most incredible gift imaginable!”

