Bachelor Nation is rallying around Jade Roper.

Roper, 36, revealed Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon sent her and Tanner Tolbert flowers on Sunday, August 13, hours after Roper announced she is going through a pregnancy loss.

“Thank you [Ashley] and [Jared],” Roper wrote alongside a photo of the beautiful white bouquet via Instagram Stories. “We love and miss you.”

Earlier on Sunday, Roper took to the app to announce she’s “been navigating a miscarriage” after learning she and Tolbert were expecting baby No. 4. (The Bachelor in Paradise couple share daughter Emerson and sons Brooks and Reed.)

“It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed,” Roper wrote. “I’m currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider. I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating.”

Roper concluded: “So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ❤️”

Iaconetti and Haibon are among several Bachelor and Bachelorette alums to shower Roper with love.

In addition to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Caila Quinn sending their condolences, Catherine Giudici Lowe commented, “Oh Jade, this is so heartbreaking. I hope you feel this community wrapping its arms around you ❤️.”

OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter called Roper a “symbol of grace and strength,” writing, “Oh Jade. I am so incredibly sorry for this loss for you, Tanner, and the kids. … Sending so much love.”

“Sending extra love to you and your family,” season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston penned. “You allowing us into your life in this moment is impactful for so many and I hope you are surrounded with nothing but love and support during this time. ❤️”

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron, who has been candid about her own fertility journey and lost her son, Oliver, earlier this year, added that she is “proud” of Roper. “Love to you all. … You are honoring your baby boy and your body with such integrity and compassion,” Herron wrote. ‘He is so so loved and will never be forgotten. 💔 his legacy will leave a mark on your family forever.”