Ashley Iaconetti Is Feeling Good About Her 2 Week Postpartum Body Photo

Progress report! Ashley Iaconetti gave a glimpse of her postpartum body two weeks after giving birth to son Dawson.

“Feeling pretty good about the tummy for two weeks postpartum,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie on Tuesday, February 15.

The Bachelor Nation member noted that she was wearing a “belly wrap for compression, strengthening and support,” which she paired with gray leggings.

The Bachelor alum and husband Jared Haibon welcomed their baby boy last month. “Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” the Rhode Island native, also 33, told his Instagram followers in January. “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

The Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly last week that he did not immediately bond with the infant and felt like a “psychopath.”

“In the moment, I felt like a very evil human being because all I’ve been told was, ‘As soon as this kid is born, you’re gonna feel it,'” he explained at the time. “I want to tell people [to not] have this expectation because you’re going to feel like a horrible person for the first couple hours. And that’s not what you wanna feel.”

Iaconetti agreed, noting that she and the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast cohost didn’t “start feeling that attachment” for hours.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum has been battling her own complicated feelings about motherhood, she added — specifically because of her decision not to breast-feed the newborn.

“I worry about the crazy people,” the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost told Us. “People are so opinionated on it. … I just have had so many people say that they tried [nursing] for a very short period of time, and it just stressed them out so much. I was like, ‘I don’t want to stress myself out during … this huge life change.’ It’s been really good for him.”

The journalist gushed that Dawson “loves his bottles,” adding, “He slurps it down.”

Haibon went on to tell Us that the little one is “thriving” and “all that matters” is that he and Iaconetti are doing “what [they] think is best for him.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.