Ashley Iaconetti has babies on the brain! Six months after her and Jared Haibon’s wedding, the Virginia native detailed her pregnancy plans.

“As somebody who will end up trying to get pregnant within the next 12 months … give me some words of encouragement,” the journalist, 31, told Bekah Martinez during the Monday, February 3, episode of her and Ben Higgins‘ “Almost Famous” podcast. “It’s not that much of a secret. I’m turning 32 next month.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added, “So often so many people tell us to wait. Some people are like, ‘Don’t wait too long,’ because you need the youth. But a lot of people are like, ‘Wait as long as you can.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Why?’”

In September 2019, the Bachelor Winter Games alum and Haibon, also 31, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about their reluctance to immediately start a family. “Tanner [Tolbert] and Jade [Roper] have a newborn boy, so we just know that you don’t get a lot of sleep and your life changes, so I think we’re going to wait a little while and figure it out,” the Bachelorette alum told Us at the time. “Holidays are coming up, so we really want to go back home as husband and wife, really enjoy that time. And then come January of next year, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Iaconetti chimed in, telling Us, “You don’t leave the house, you know? Like, your life is in the house now.”

However, the former ABC personalities have been pressured to have kids, they told Us exclusively the following month. “The grandmas ask the most,” Haibon shared in October 2019. “They just want babies ASAP.”

His wife added, “My mom [always asks]. Jared’s sister is a couple of years older than us, and she’s trying to have a baby now.”

When the Bachelor Nation members do try and conceive, Iaconetti is hoping for three kids. “It’s really about the gender,” the Syracuse University graduate explained to Us in February 2019. “Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl. … I think that when you do the math, it equals out to three.”

She and Haibon wed in August 2019 in Rhode Island.