Ashley Tisdale is acknowledging that pregnancy and mom life aren’t always glamorous.

The actress, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 12, to recall a humbling moment she had before welcoming her second baby with husband Christopher French on September 6.

“@Buddywporter did my blowout the night before my labor. I was like, ‘I want to look good when this baby comes out,’” Tisdale wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting on an exercise ball in the hospital. “But of course we never know how labor is gonna go, and after having to do rotating positions to keep the baby’s heart rate up, I put my hair up in a bun and then threw up on myself 😂.”

Tisdale summed up the anecdote by suggesting, “So, let’s just be real and not try so hard sometimes lol.”

Related: Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter's Cutest Pics Sharpay’s sweetie! Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French became parents in March 2021 — and have been documenting their daughter Jupiter’s life ever since. “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” the High School Musical star captioned a black-and-white photo of herself and the composer holding their infant’s hand. While the actress went on to share […]

The High School Musical star announced the birth of her second daughter via Instagram earlier this week.

“Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you,” Tisdale captioned a photo of her, French and their 3-year-old daughter Jupiter’s hands holding Emerson’s tiny one.

French, 42, who has been married to Tisdale since 2014, left a sweet message in the comments.

“Thanks for bringing this beautiful creature into the world and our family. @ashleytisdale you’re a superhero I love you so much,” he wrote.

Tisdale’s fellow Disney Channel alum Hilary Duff also commented, writing, “Congrats ash ❤️.”

Related: Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now? There are so many stars that have appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies over the years — but what happened to some of the network’s biggest leading ladies? Us has the full rundown about what your favorite teen idols are up to now. From Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’s […]

Although Tisdale’s blowout didn’t last long once she went into labor, she did have a calming ambience in the delivery room.

“@Lbreggy made my labor a magical zen space again just like we did before,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday alongside photos of battery-operated candles lighting up the room and products from her wellness line, Frenshe, situated on a table. “This time we had @beingfrenshe palo santo collection with us so we were the best smelling room 😊.”

Despite curating picture-perfect good vibes for her delivery, Tisdale has been candid about the struggles of pregnancy.

“It’s not the easiest thing in the world. It’s so stressful on our bodies, and for me, it’s really about being mindful, meditating and remembering to be present,” she said during an interview with Parents earlier this month.

Tisdale noted that the key for her is allowing herself “to feel however I want to feel” and also asking her husband for help.

Related: Former Disney Channel Stars Who Are Now Moms Hilary Duff, Vanessa Hudgens and more former Disney stars have started families since their younger years on Disney Channel. Hudgens confirmed via her Instagram Stories in July 2024 that she gave birth to her and her husband Cole Tucker’s first baby. “Mom, Dad and baby are happy and healthy,” Hudgens wrote via Instagram at the […]

“Being pregnant, you get tired. And so I’m just like, ‘I need to take a nap.’ I tell my husband, ‘It’s your turn, now. I need rest,’” she said.

Tisdale gave French a sweet shout-out for their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this week, noting that she wanted him to remember her kind words “when my postpartum journey takes me to the ‘I hate you’ hormones.”

“10 years married with the love of my life. I will always remember hanging out with you for the first time in Santa Monica and hearing a voice say, ‘This is the guy you’re gonna marry,’” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 8. “I literally knew, and to be honest I believe we’ve been together for many lifetimes. And each time we find each other and then life just makes sense. I’m so grateful for you Chris and know how lucky I am bc you are such a good man Charlie Brown.”