Hilary Duff, Vanessa Hudgens and more former Disney stars have started families since their younger years on Disney Channel.

Hudgens confirmed via her Instagram Stories in July 2024 that she gave birth to her and her husband Cole Tucker’s first baby.

“Mom, Dad and baby are happy and healthy,” Hudgens wrote via Instagram at the time.

Hudgens revealed her pregnancy in March 2024 on the red carpet at the Oscars wearing a form-fitting black turtleneck Vera Wang gown. The first-time mom showed off her bump by posing with her hands on her belly.

That same year, Duff welcomed baby No. 3 with husband Matthew Koma in May 2024. (The Lizzie McGuire alum shares daughters Banks and Mae with Koma, as well as son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

“Townes Meadow Blair, now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those Cheeks!” Duff wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you have been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Duff reflected on her difficulties as a first-time parent on the “Motherly” podcast in June 2019.

“I always knew I wanted to be a mom,” Duff shared at the time. “I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but really I only got scared once I was pregnant, thinking, like, ‘Oh, this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?’”

Keep scrolling to see more former Disney stars who are now moms: