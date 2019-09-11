



Oops! Ashton Kutcher suffered a serious injury trying to bring his and Mila Kunis’ 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt, back to bed.

“She comes in and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m either going to get 15 minutes of hell from my daughter right now, or 15 minutes of hell from Mila in the morning,’ because we’re trying to, like, get her to sleep in her bed,” the actor, 41, said on the Tuesday, September 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I stand up out of bed, and I don’t realize, but I have dead leg, like, my leg had fallen asleep, and I go to take a step, and I just go down. My toe is, like, pointing the other direction now.”

The Ranch star went on to say, “I’m on the ground and I’m like, ‘Um, babe, I think you need to take Wyatt to bed. And so [Mila] comes around and she takes [Wyatt] to bed, and I don’t want to turn the lights on because I’m afraid of what I’m gonna see.” But when the Iowa native did look, he saw that his toe was sideways.

“It’s 3 in the morning, and I don’t want to go to Urgent Care … so I do the Mel Gibson Lethal Weapon thing and just kinda, like, put it back on,” the Two and a Half Men alum told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “Mila’s like, ‘That’s the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen.’ And I was like, ‘I will break my toe every night for you, babe.’”

Kutcher and his former That 70’s Show costar, 36, welcomed Wyatt in 2014. The couple, who wed in 2015, also share son Dimitri, 2.

