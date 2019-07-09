



Family sing-along! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sang a Spanish nursery rhyme in their kitchen in a Monday, July 8, Instagram video.

In the black-and-white footage, the actor, 41, sang “La Vaca Lola” into the camera before panning to his wife, 35, who danced and sang while chewing. One of the couple’s kids, Wyatt, 4, or Dimitri, 2, could be heard harmonizing in the background.

Zoe Saldana commented on the social media upload, writing, “Hahahahahahahaha you guys can do better than that!!!!! Come on! Bring it on!”

The That ’70s Show alums tied the knot in July 2015 after three years of dating. Although they appeared on the Fox show together for eight seasons and also costarred in an episode of Two and a Half Men and the 2014 film Annie, Kunis said in 2018 that she isn’t planning on acting alongside her husband again.

“Probably not going to happen,” the Spy Who Dumped Me star admitted on Sunday Today With Willie Geist at the time. “I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’ … No, no. It’s weird.”

She added, “In a scene with him, I was like, ‘Oh, I see you acting!’ Like, I can catch it. And he looked at me and he was like, ‘What’s that face you make?’ I was like, ‘We can’t do this. We can’t be together in a scene.’ Because we both look at each other and we’re like … You can catch each other on, like, the weird shticks, so to speak.”

The former Punk’d host was previously married to actress Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013 and is still close with her children. Last month, he hung out with his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis at a Los Angeles cocktail bar.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!