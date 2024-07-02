Ayesha Curry is one proud mom.

Ayesha, 35, shared a video of her and husband Stephen Curry‘s Caius Chai, via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 1, nearly two months after his birth.

“The sweetest Chai,” she wrote on the clip, which showed Ayesha gently rubbing her little one’s leg.

The couple welcomed Caius on May 11, announcing the news in a joint Instagram post.

Related: Stephen and Ayesha Curry: A Timeline of Their Relationship Though they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s love story had a humble beginning. The NBA star was 15 years old when he and Ayesha, then 14, met at church in North Carolina. Though they’ve both since admitted they were fond of each other at a young age, it […]

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!” read the caption of a black-and-white pic of the baby’s hand. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

Ayesha and Stephen, 36, who tied the knot in 2011, also share children Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5.

In March, Ayesha revealed in a Sweet July magazine essay that she and the NBA player were expecting their fourth baby, explaining why the time felt right to expand their family.

“I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something,’” she said. “But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Showing off her baby bump in maternity pics, Ayesha got candid about her fourth and final pregnancy.

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children,” she wrote in the essay. “Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

Related: Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Hottest and Most PDA-Filled Moments Togeth... Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, still know how to keep their relationship flame burning. The Golden State Warriors player and his longtime love wed in 2011 and share four children: daughters Riley and Ryan as well as sons Canon and Caius. Throughout their romance, the pair have supported each other’s dreams and shared their love […]

She continued: “But one of the biggest differences [of this pregnancy] is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye. And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy.”

Before becoming a father of four, Stephen told People in 2023 that he was beginning to introduce his kids to sports in the backyard.

“I’m just trying to make sure that whatever they do, they’re having fun,” he said at the time. “There’s lots being thrown at them on a daily basis and a lot of perceived pressures. So I’m trying to make sure they enjoy being a kid and finding joy in everything they do.”