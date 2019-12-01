‘Bachelor’ Alum Liz Sandoz Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Speaking her truth. Liz Sandoz and her husband, Vito Presta, opened up about her miscarriage on the Sunday, December 1, episode of her podcast “Miraculous Mamas.”

Sandoz, 31, who previously competed for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor, shared the details of the emotional day she discovered she had a chemical pregnancy.

“The day before when I started spotting I was like, ‘something’s wrong,’ and you [Presta] had already gone to bed,” the A Romanced Life blogger began. “Later that night I went to the bathroom and I just started crying. I just felt like — just because it was different than anything. I know what my normal spotting looks like and it was different and I just felt that something was off.”

Sandoz went to the doctor the next day and was told she needed to get blood work done to check on her HCG levels. However, severe cramping sent her to the E.R.

“It was something I had never felt in my life and I have very heavy periods and cramping but it was accompanied with vomiting and all sorts of stuff,” the podcast host said. “So, I went to the E.R. and had to do an ultra-sound and blood work again and then it was just a miserable day.”

Sandoz said she and her husband were inspired to share their story by guests of her podcast who have opened up about their own struggles. However, the couple noted that they didn’t want to share their miscarriage story on social media.

For Presta, he said the miscarriage “brought up a ton of fears” for him but he hopes he can be the emotional “rock” for Sandoz, who admitted that the memory still brought tears to her eyes.

“I don’t know it’s weird,” she explained. “I feel at peace about it, but when I do talk about it I get really emotional ‘cause I’ve never been pregnant before. It was the couple weeks of the positive tests and the excitement and ordering things. I already had our nursery wallpaper picked out, you know? It is such a let down. And then I feel stupid for crying because it was a chemical pregnancy, it’s like nothing was ever really there. Which I know is ridiculous.”

Presta added that he and his wife are “going to keep trying” to conceive children.

“Life’s gonna kick us down, life’s gonna kick everybody down, you just gotta get back up and fight back. Just keep getting up, keep getting up,” Presta said.

He joked, “And this fighting back is to just keep having sex and I’m okay with that. I think that’s a good fight to take on.”

Sandoz tied the knot with the concrete contractor in an outdoor ceremony at Lake McDonald in Montana in February. She exclusively told Us Weekly in March that she immediately felt a spark with Presta.

“I knew my husband was The One the first time we kissed,” she said at the time. “We had the most romantic first date and I was smitten.”

The former reality TV star continued on that she’s ready to tackle the challenges of life with Presta by her side.

“I am so excited to be married to my best friend and have him to experience life with. He really is my better half and I know we are going to grow and learn so much together in this life,” she said. “I think the biggest piece of advice I’ve heard is to stay curious and love each other. We will be learning about each other forever.”

“Miraculous Mamas” podcast on Wave Podcast Network is available to stream Sunday, December 1, at 9 p.m. PST.