Jordan Kimball is officially a dad — and he’s sharing the exclusive details with Us Weekly.

The Bachelorette alum’s wife, Christina Kimball (née Creedon), gave birth to their first child, a son named Thomas Austin, on Monday, July 3.

“He’s here! What an unforgettable night! Christina and I welcomed our first son, Thomas Austin Kimball, into our arms on July 3 at 9:08 after only a short period of time with Christina pushing, truly showing so much strength and selflessness,” Jordan told Us on Wednesday, July 5. “Cheering her on, holding her legs, counting her down is the coolest and most proud milestone of my life. Just beautiful. Thomas weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, measuring just over 21 inches.”

Us broke the news in December 2022 that Christina was pregnant, with Jordan revealing that his spouse surprised him with a positive pregnancy test next to his favorite dessert.

“I was out of town and she was telling me before [she] knew that she was gonna make me a carrot cake [when I got home] — that’s kind of my favorite little treat,” Jordan explained to Us at the time. “And I was kind of suspecting — it wasn’t like we had really tried a lot or anything, but that was kind of the plan that we wanna start a family. It’s almost been a year now since the wedding. So she goes, ‘Well, lemme show you this carrot cake.’ I come through the door and there is a pregnancy test next to the cake. … That was a very, very cute and exciting way to find out.”

The former ABC star admitted to Us that he was hoping Christina was pregnant with a boy.

“We want to continue to have kids, [but] with this being the first, I would like for the baby to be a boy, you know, older brother protector,” he said. “But if the baby’s a girl, that’s OK too, you [just want a] happy, healthy baby. I’m ready for it all.”

One month later, the couple learned they were indeed expecting a son and already had his name picked out. The moniker is a tribute to Jordan’s grandfather and dad.

Jordan and Christina met shortly after his second stint on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. The twosome got engaged on Christmas Eve in December 2020 and tied the knot in January 2022.

“I don’t think I’ve ever anticipated something so much in my life,” Jordan told Us about becoming a parent. “And with planning [and] wanting to start a family after the wedding, so much has happened in the last year and a half with the house, the wedding, now this.”