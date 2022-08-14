There’s a feud brewing in Bachelor Nation. Jordan Kimball publicly slammed Nick Viall, who is known for frequently doling out relationship tips.

“And one more thing: I would not go taking advice continually from Mr. Nick Viall [who] is never going to make it down the aisle,” Kimball, 30, said in a since-deleted Instagram Story video, which was reshared by TikTok fan account Bachelor Dishes the Dirt on Saturday, August 13. “Dude’s never going to make it down the aisle. Stop taking dating advice from him.”

He continued: “Peter Pan has never had a better example of who to follow.”

While the Bachelor in Paradise season 5 alum did not further address his comments, his social media rant seemingly referred to the former Bachelor, 41, and his willingness to dole out dating tips. Viall frequently offers social media followers a chance to ask for dating advice via his “Viall Files” podcast and Instagram account. The Wisconsin native has allowed fans to send dating questions via his podcast email to answer on air or through a Story Q&A every Sunday.

Viall also announced that he is currently writing an advice book, which is set to be released in October.

“To my Question with Nick and Ask Nick Audience, this book is for you. I truly never thought I would literally write a book,” the Natural Habits founder wrote via Instagram in March, confirming his nonfiction book is titled Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday. “I had a lot of self-doubt doing it, but after 2 years, it has turned into something I’m really proud of. For anyone who has ever felt a little powerless, frustrated, and confused with dating, relationships, and heartbreak I promise this book will have a few things in it that will make you feel a little more in control of your love life.”

Kimball’s Saturday comments also alleged that Viall, who ended up being the runner-up in two seasons of The Bachelorette, is unable to successfully dole out advice since he has never been married. (Kimball, for his part, wed Christina Creedon in January.)

While Viall has not responded to Kimball’s claims, he has happily been dating Natalie Joy since late 2020.

“I’m very grateful for the relationship I have with Natalie,” the “Viall Files” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “[I’m] really excited [about] the direction it’s going and the pace in which it’s going. … We often talk about, you know, our future together and our relationship and I’m not trying to [rush]. I don’t think either of us [is] trying to get ahead of ourselves, but we’re definitely grateful for the direction it’s going.”

After the Celebrity Beef contestant was asked if he was “itching” to walk down the aisle, he coyly quipped: “Stay tuned.”

Viall rose to fame as a finalist on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. The Georgia native, 35, eventually chose Josh Murray over the former software salesman before Viall returned the next year to romance Kaitlyn Bristowe. After the former Dancing With the Stars champ, 37, turned him down in favor of Shawn Booth, he headed to BiP. After failing to meet The One on the beach, he became the Bachelor in August 2016. During his season, Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they eventually split several months after the finale aired.

