Former Bachelor star Amanda Stanton offered more details on the “traumatic” birth of her third daughter, Rosie.

“She came really fast, it was honestly the easiest, fastest labor. When it came time to push, everything went super fast and easy until the end. She had, it’s called a shoulder dystocia,” Stanton, 33, said when appearing on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Friday, March 1, calling the experience “kind of crazy” overall.

Shoulder dystocia is “an obstetric emergency where the anterior fetal shoulder becomes stuck on the maternal pubic symphysis, delaying the birth of the baby’s body,” according to the National Library of Medicine. Stanton explained this in layman’s terms on the podcast.

“It’s basically where their shoulder gets stuck, which doesn’t sound dangerous, but it’s really dangerous,” she continued. “It’s an emergency. So, basically all the sirens and lights started going off. She wasn’t breathing at first.”

Stanton wasn’t able to hold her daughter right away because of the health scare.

“It was chaotic, and it all happened so fast,” she continued, explaining that doctors were able to get her oxygen up quickly. “She’s been fine ever since.”

Stanton gave birth to Rosie, whom she shares with husband Michael Fogel, in January. “She’s finally here 🕊️,” she announced via Instagram at the time. (Stanton also shares two daughters, Kinsley, 12, and Charlie, 10, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.)

Stanton and Fogel got married in September 2022, announcing nearly one year later that they were expecting their first baby together.

After Stanton revealed that her daughter’s name is Rosie, some Bachelor Nation fans were convinced that it was an homage to her time on the ABC series.

Stanton rose to fame after finishing as one of Ben Higgins’ final four contestants on The Bachelor in 2016. She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 and left engaged to Josh Murray, from whom she split in January 2017. When she returned to BiP for season 4, Stanton had a brief fling with Robby Hayes before leaving the show.

During her “Almost Famous” podcast appearance, Stanton shut down any connection between her daughter’s name and her history with Bachelor Nation.

Which Former Bachelor Would You Want to Have a 2nd Season?

“It’s so funny. I didn’t even think of it until we posted her name and people were like, ‘Oh, it’s The Bachelor,’” Stanton said. “Had I thought of that, maybe it would have been something where I was like, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t name her this.’”

Because she was on the show “so long ago,” the connection wasn’t something that ever crossed Stanton’s mind.