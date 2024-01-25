Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton is a girl mom — again — after giving birth to her and husband Michael Fogel’s first baby.

“She’s finally here 🕊️,” Stanton, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 25, alongside a slideshow featuring her and her newborn. “1.24.24 at 1:40 pm in room 42.”

In the background of one photo showing Stanton cradling her baby, a sign can be seen with the little one’s moniker: Rosie.

Stanton announced her pregnancy via Instagram in August 2023, sharing a series of black and white maternity photos. “Mom + Dad 🫶🏼,” she captioned the snaps of her growing baby bump. “Baby Fogel due in January 🤍🕊️.”

Stanton revealed that having another child is something she’d been “dreaming of” for “so long.” She gushed, “The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second! 🥹 huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol).”

The former Bachelor contestant revealed later that month that she was having a girl. Stanton shares daughters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Stanton teased her baby girl’s moniker in November 2023 while reliving her baby shower. “Had the best day celebrating baby R this weekend 💓,” she captioned a series of pictures from the event. “Cannot wait to meet her SO soon!!

Fans met Stanton in 2016 when she competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. She later appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and left the series engaged to Josh Murray. The twosome called it quits in January 2017. Stanton returned for BiP season 4 where she briefly dated Robby Hayes before exiting the series in week 5.

Stanton found The One in Fogel, whom she’d been friends with for some time before they became romantic. The Now Accepting Roses author went public with Fogel in February 2021, captioning an Instagram post, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Cabo (because chips, guac & spicy margs are the way to my heart).”

The pair got engaged in December 2021 with the approval of Stanton’s oldest daughters. “Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls & gave them little diamond rings too. Simple & so perfect!” she revealed via social media at the time. “Still can’t believe I get to marry the best person I know 🥺.”

Stanton and Fogel tied the knot the following year in Santa Barbara, California. Ahead of her pregnancy reveal, Stanton told her followers that the “one thing [she] didn’t expect after getting married is that people will immediately start asking you everyday if you’re pregnant, tell you look pregnant.”

Stanton explained in an April 2023 Instagram post that “every time” she shares a picture online “at least a couple people ask” if she’s expecting. Despite being annoyed by all the pregnancy questions, Stanton revealed at the time that she and Fogel would “love to start trying at some point soon” to expand their brood.