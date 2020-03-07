Another mini member has joined Bachelor Nation! Ashley Salter and her husband, Austin Brannen, have welcomed their second child together, daughter Salter Kennedy.

The former reality TV star shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram on Saturday, March 7. “Salter “Kennedy” Brannen our newest sweetest addition we are so glad your here little princess 💕🥰,” she captioned a series of photos of the newborn and her family.

The Bachelor alum announced in September that she was expecting baby No. 2 with her college sweetheart by posting a baby bump photo on Instagram.

“We are over the moon excited about our Baby GIRL,” the former reality star captioned a video from her ultrasound appointment at the time. “Arriving in March.”

Three months later, the former ABC personality debuted her baby bump during a Bahamas family vacation with the commercial real estate broker and their 3-year-old son, Brooks.

“Paradise with my loves,” Salter captioned the In the social media upload of herself cradling her budding belly.

Fellow Bachelor alum Annaliese Puccini commented on the post, “Congratulations,” along with three heart emojis.

The pregnant star celebrated her baby’s impending arrival the following month with a surprise party. “Thank you to my sweet family for a baby sprinkle surprise,” she captioned a January Instagram slideshow. “I love you all so much. We can’t wait to meet baby Brannen.”

Salter showed off her baby bump at the baby bash while wearing a white sweater and tight pink skirt. She posed for pictures with her family members, her friends and her son.

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2016 that the Bachelor in Paradise alum and her husband were expecting their first child. Brooks arrived two months later.

“Long stormy night brings a beautiful angel this morning,” the new mom wrote via Instagram in February 2016. “Brooks Hartman Brannen 7lbs 2oz 4/7/16.”

She and Brannen tied the knot five months after their son’s birth. The couple met and dated while attending Auburn University, rekindling their romance after Salter finished season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair got engaged in September 2015.

The New York native initially competed for Chris Soules’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor before dating Nick Peterson and Dan Cox in Paradise.