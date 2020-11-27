Sharing her story. Ashley Spivey revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss on Thursday, November 26.

“We delivered Christopher James at 4:27 p.m.,” the Bachelor alum, 36, captioned an Instagram post. “Like his namesake, my dad, he was taken too early from us, his death a result of the cord being wrapped around his neck. He was absolutely beautiful with my eyes and dark hair and Steve [Hunsberger’s] nose and lips.”

The former reality star concluded that she and her husband are “devastated by this loss.”

Fellow Bachelor alum Astrid Loch commented, “I’m so sorry,” while Ali Fedotowsky wrote, “I’ve been thinking about you guys all day. I’m so sorry Ashley. There are no words. Sending you so much love my friend.”

Hunsberger posted a photo of himself and his wife at the hospital gazing down at their late son. “Love you CJ,” he wrote.

The Columbia University grad went on to share a letter he wrote for the infant about an album he selected songs for. “I hope that you grow to love these songs as much as we do,” he wrote. “Music has a way of grounding you in comfort and love. It even can empower you. I can’t wait to meet you and watch you grow with a family that has waited a long time for your arrival.”

Hunsberger captioned the message: “The world took a step back today.”

He and Spivey announced in July that they had a little one on the way, one year after her previous miscarriage.

“This was a very wanted pregnancy,” the former ABC personality wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “Steve and I are both ready for a family. However, it was not meant to be this time. While the doctor spotted the fetal pole cardiac activity at 6 weeks, on Monday (8 weeks) with my sis and Steve in the room we received some bad news — the embryo actually had shrunk and the doctor concluded that I was experiencing a miscarriage.”

The North Carolina native, who previously competed for Brad Womack‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelor, wed Hunsberger in May 2016. “Marrying this babe today,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Can’t believe the day is finally here!”