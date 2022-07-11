Bachelor' Baby! Britt Nilsson Welcomes 2nd Baby With Husband Jeremy Byrne

Another baby for Britt Nilsson! The Bachelor alum gave birth to her and husband Jeremy Byrne’s second child, she announced alongside a carousel of photos of their newborn.

“We did it!!” Nilsson wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 11, sharing all of the details of their baby girl’s birth. “Ayla Karolina Grace Byrne. 11:52 am on July 5. 7 lb 6oz & 20 inches long. Thank You Jesus!!! ✨💖✨💕🥰🌻🙌.”

The proud parents grinned broadly in every picture the reality star posted, snuggling and looking at their second daughter in awe and admiration. The trio were still at the hospital when the images — some of which featured little Ayla napping — were taken.

The Michigan native announced her pregnancy news via Instagram in November 2021, writing, “Happy thanksgiving!!! Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne No. 2. Wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can’t wait to meet you!”

In the social media upload, the former waitress showed two positive pregnancy tests.

Nilsson gave the first glimpse of her baby bump two months later. “Happiness around here,” she captioned a January Instagram slideshow, which also showed daughter Noa, 2, reading a Berenstain Bears’ book called New Baby.

The former reality star welcomed her and the hairstylist’s baby girl in June 2020.

“Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!!” Nilsson captioned the infant’s Instagram reveal at the time. “In Hawaiian [her name] means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom.’ In Arabic it means ‘higher’ and ‘genius.’ To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth. It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons!”

The reveal came six months after the former ABC personality’s pregnancy announcement.

“I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!!” Nilsson wrote alongside a December 2019 mirror selfie. “Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!”

Two months later, she and Byrne used pink confetti and powder cannons to show the sex of their baby-to-be.

Nilsson dressed Noa up in a pink onesie and tutu for her 1st birthday in June 2021, calling her “sweet, strong, funny, peaceful [and] silly” in an Instagram tribute. “Thank You Jesus for the first fun year of getting to know our precious daughter,” the Bachelor Nation member gushed at the time.

That same month, Nilsson celebrated her husband’s first Father’s Day. “[He’s] the best dad ever, in my humble unbiased opinion,” the former model joked via Instagram of Byrne, whom she wed in September 2020 in California.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!