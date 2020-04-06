Rainbow baby on the way! Liz Sandoz is pregnant with her and husband Vito Presta’s first child.

“I’m halfway through my pregnancy,” the Bachelor alum, 32, said in the Monday, April 6, episode of her “Miraculous Mamas” podcast. “20 weeks, and I’m super excited.”

The former reality star’s news comes four months after she announced she had suffered a chemical pregnancy.

“I feel at peace about it, but when I do talk about it I get really emotional because I’ve never been pregnant before,” the Nevada native said during a podcast episode at the time. “It was the couple weeks of the positive tests and the excitement and ordering things. I already had our nursery wallpaper picked out, you know? It is such a let down. And then I feel stupid for crying because it was a chemical pregnancy, it’s like nothing was ever really there. Which I know is ridiculous.”

Presta added that they planned to “keep trying.” He explained, “Life’s gonna kick us down, life’s gonna kick everybody down, you just gotta get back up and fight back. Just keep getting up, keep getting up. And this fighting back is to just keep having sex and I’m okay with that. I think that’s a good fight to take on.”

Because of their previous loss, the couple chose to wait to tell their families about their second pregnancy until they’d been to the doctor and “confirmed” everything looked good.

“I honestly didn’t even feel excited [when I found out],” Sandoz admitted on Monday. “I felt scared. It was really hard because then I felt guilty as the weeks went on as I’m still pregnant and I’m still scared. I felt guilty that I wasn’t enjoying it and was almost waiting for the worst.”

The doula went on to say that she and Presta conceived at her parents’ house. “My mom knows that and somehow she’s very excited about it,” Sandoz said. “She feels like she’s apart of it.”

Her husband chimed in, “Well, she provided a big enough shower. Was that too much information?”

He and Sandoz tied the knot in February 2019.