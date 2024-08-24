Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett and her husband, Grant Troutt, are getting ready to be girl parents!

Prewett and Troutt, both 28, revealed the sex of their first baby together in a backyard celebration on Friday, August 23.

“Baby Troutt is a……. GIRL!!!!” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post, sharing footage from the moment.

At the backyard bash, Prewett and Troutt pressed down on a golden “T” level to mimic dynamite. The release led to pink powder exploding over the afternoon sky.

The rest of the venue was equally decked out in blue-and-pink balloons and color swatches.

“The big moment is almost here,” Prewett gushed via her Instagram Story, showing off balloon arches and floral arrangements. “Every detail is perfect.”

After Prewett and Troutt found out that they are having a daughter, they embraced in a sweet hug. Her fellow members of Bachelor Nation celebrated the moment via Instagram comments.

“I knew it!!!” Raven Gates replied while pregnant Desiree Hartsock sent a pair of pink heart emojis.

Kelley Flanagan, meanwhile, added, “We love to see it! 👏.”

Prewett announced her pregnancy earlier this month after she and Troutt slowly started trying to expand their family.

“We said we don’t wanna put any pressure on it, we don’t know what this journey’s gonna look like,” she said on the Monday, August 19, episode of her “Stay True” podcast. “Again, we didn’t want to just expect that we were gonna be able to get pregnant. We’ve walked our friends through a lot of really hard things.”

She added, “There was nothing in my mind that even for a second was like, ‘This could be pregnant.’ I don’t know why my mind just didn’t even go there.”

Prewett rose to fame on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. She ended the season as the runner-up behind Hannah Ann Sluss. After Weber, 33, broke off his engagement to Sluss, 28, he reunited with Prewett. They were only together for a few days in March 2020.

Prewett moved on with Troutt and debuted their romance via Instagram in May 2022. They wed the following October.

“When we first got married, I think I expected him to just know all of my needs and desires and that was very unfair to him,” Prewett exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023 of married life. “And so I finally had to get to a point where I was like, ‘Hey, when I come home from a three or four-day trip, I would love to have the whole evening with just you. I want us to eat a meal together. I want us to ask intentional questions together and just enjoy an evening.’”

She continued at the time, “I had to really learn to communicate that because that wasn’t something he just could understand on his own. So we’ve learned the importance of communication through trial and error, like, the moments where we’ve done just such a bad job of it and the moments we’ve crushed it. And I think just having grace for each other and patience for each other is so important.”