Getting back to her old self! Michelle Money’s daughter, Brielle, is awake and talking two weeks after a skateboarding accident landed her in the ICU with a head injury.

The Bachelor alum’s daughter, 15, has been moved to the neuroscience trauma unit at the hospital and according to an Instagram update from Money’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, on Monday, April 13, “her personality has not changed.”

Two days before Ryan’s social media update, the teenager was not talking, but now she’s back to her old ways, according to her father.

“When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if I was entertaining her and she said, ‘He’s driving me crazy,’” he wrote via Instagram on Monday of a conversation his wife, Ashley, had with Brielle. He also explained that his daughter is craving “coconut Red Bull, Diet Coke and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.”

Michelle’s ex revealed that their daughter has now had her first food in more than two weeks — yogurt with thickened Powerade.

“She is recognizing many people in the photos that are up in her room,” he told his followers. “We are definitely not out of the woods yet on all of this, but to hear her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat, and move all of her extremities in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle.”

He added: “Brielle’s progress in the last 24 hours is absolutely contributed to you prayers. I am SO GRATEFUL for you. I cry many times thinking about how grateful I am. Thank you!”

One day prior, the Bachelor Pad alum’s ex-husband updated the pair’s friends and followers after Brielle — who underwent surgery to remove fluid from her brain nearly two weeks earlier — was moved out of the ICU on Saturday, April 11.

Ryan’s updates come days after Michelle decided to take a social media break to focus solely on her daughter’s health.

“As her mom I just feel this overwhelming need to just be present with her during this next chapter of her life,” Michelle said in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, April 10. “This is not my story to tell. This is her story.”

The former reality TV star added: “She is going to be OK. She’s going to be fine. We are going to get through this.”

Michelle — who competed on Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor — had been keeping her followers in the loop amid her daughter’s hospital journey, following her skateboarding accident on March 30 that left her with a fractured skull.

Upon her arrival at the hospital, the teen was put into a medically induced coma to “relieve pressure in her brain,” which was followed by a surgery to get rid of fluid buildup.