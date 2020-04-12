Making progress. Michelle Money‘s 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, was transferred from the intensive care unit to neuroscience trauma unit after fracturing her skull in a skateboarding accident.

Bachelor’s Michelle Money’s Sweetest Moments With Daughter Brielle

The Bachelor alum’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, took to social media to share the promising update with his followers on Saturday, April 11.

“Brie had a big win today,” he wrote on Instagram. “She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit). She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered.”

He continued, “Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt! We are so grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle’s recovery. Anyone familiar with a TBI recovery knows that this is a sacred and special time.”

Celebrity Injuries

He went on to share that he didn’t know “how many times I have cried today,” but that Brielle is tough and has a long road ahead of her.

“We have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us. #briellestrong,” he concluded the post.

Ryan’s update comes just one day after Michelle, 39, decided to take a break from social media to focus on her daughter’s recovery. The former reality TV star shared that while she feels her daughter is “going to be OK,” she does not feel comfortable telling her story for her.

“As her mom I just feel this overwhelming need to just be present with her during this next chapter in her life,” Michelle said in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, April 10. “This is not my story to tell. This is her story. I think as a 15-year-old who has just gone through something so traumatic it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing anymore.”

Celebrity Health Scares

She added, “She’s going to be fine. We are going to get through this. She is going to be 100 percent healed. I feel so strongly about that.”

On March 30, Brielle was injured in a skateboarding accident that left her on life support. She has since made small steps towards recovery, including bending and straightening her wrist. The teen’s breathing tube and neck brace will soon be removed and she will undergo MRI and CT scans, according to Ryan.

He added that she will also be placed on “a 20-day weaning process on morphine to get her off of pain, sedation and paralytic medicines.”