Step by step. Michelle Money showed her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, moving during her coma.

The Bachelor alum, 39, reposted a video from her ex-husband Ryan Money’s account on Thursday, April 9, showing the teenager’s bending and straightening her wrist while her dad held her hand.

Ryan captioned the Instagram footage: “Brielle started moving and will raise her eyebrows when ‘yelled’ at or pinched. The medical staff is asking her to squeeze their fingers or move her toes and she will do it most of the time. Her left side is definitely more responsive than her right side. She moves her left hand a lot and is getting some expressions in her face. The sensor is out of her head!!!! So happy about that.”

He went on to describe what’s ahead for Brielle, from “a 20-day weaning process on morphine to get her off of pain, sedation and paralytic medicines” to MRI and CT scans.

If that goes well, Ryan told his followers, the teen’s breathing tube and neck brace will soon be removed. “LET’S GO!!!” he concluded. “Brielle, we are so proud of you! For her to start moving made us all cry.”

Michelle first opened up about their daughter’s movements on Wednesday, April 8, more than one week after her skateboarding accident.

“We got her off of the Propofol,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said in an Instagram video. “We got her off of the paralyzing agent. I watched my daughter try to cough. She’s coming back. It’s been such a good day. It’s been rough, she’s been up and down, but she’s good, she’s stable. She’s trying to wake up.”

The former Good Things Utah host gushed, “I can’t wait for this kid to wake up so I can yell at her. Just kidding, I’m gonna give her the biggest hug. I miss this kid so much.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum has been reflecting on her parenting style since the accident and opened up about how much she “regrets” being more of a friend than a parent.

"I wish that I could see how important it is for her to possibly hate me until she turns 18 years old and can make her own decisions," the Bachelor Pad alum explained via social media earlier this month.