Sarah Herron is opening up about her fertility struggles months after her newborn son died hours after birth.

“We are not pregnant,” Herron, 36, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 17. “Our 4th embryo transfer has failed.”

Since losing their son, Oliver, in January, the Bachelor alum and husband Dylan Brown have been candid about their journey to parenthood.

“Disappointed doesn’t really begin to describe the feeling one has after this much loss in such a short amount of time,” she wrote. “We’re nearing the reality that it will soon be one year since losing Oliver and we are still baby-less and rounding the corner back to ground zero. We brought so much intentionality into this transfer but it just wasn’t enough to make biology work.”

She continued: “It doesn’t seem fair. To face infertility, a baby loss, and then the punishment of not being able to get pregnant again after? I don’t understand it. I am angry, envious, and quite frankly confused.”

Herron added that the two were going to take a few days to “process and see where we want the road to lead us next in our journey,” and said “it’s all on the table at this point.”

“We have 2 mighty little mosaic embryos that we’ll transfer together and hope for the best,” she said. “We’re going to start by repeating the ERA [endometrial receptivity array] to see if my implantation window has changed since having the surgery to remove my retained placenta.”

The two plan to keep their options open, Herron said, adding that they would consider another egg retrieval, donor conception, adoption or even a “life of travel and fur babies.”

“I think it’s responsible to acknowledge that we cannot all chase fertility treatments forever and at some point we have to return to ourselves,” she said. “I have fight left in me for a while longer, but the truth is that I am fatiguing.”

Herron previously shared with Us Weekly in August that the pair were hopeful about the fertility process.

“Fortunately, since I was able to successfully carry a pregnancy — the loss of Oliver had nothing to do with my uterus or my ability to carry him — so because of that, we feel confident that I would be able to carry another pregnancy to term,” she said at the time.

After attempting for several months to get pregnant “the old fashioned way” in 2020, Herron underwent fertility testing and learned she had diminished ovarian reserve.

“Essentially that just means my egg count and the reserve of my eggs is a little bit lower than a woman my age,” she told Us.