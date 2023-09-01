Big Brother alums Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C are expecting their second child.

The couple — who also share daughter Alora Leigh — took to social media on Thursday, August 31,, to announce the exciting news.

“God is so faithful. When we first met we talked about building a family and traveling the world together but never did we imagine the magnitude in which we would be blessed,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a video of themselves with Alora on the beach. “We are so happy that our family is expanding and cannot wait to share this journey with everyone 🤍Alora is going to be a big sister y’all!!! Two under two is crazy.”

They continued: “We did not expect to be here tbh. But this life is crazy! And we’re here along for the ride. 🍼Thank you all for constantly supporting the Swayleigh Gang. We appreciate and love you guys.”

Related: ‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. “The secret no one knows about Big Brother — I think it’s really a marriage […]

Dayton, 30, and Swaggy C (real name Chris Williams), 28, welcomed their daughter September 2022.

“A love like none I’ve ever experienced. I have searched my whole life to feel this full of purpose. I genuinely feel a renewed sense of self. I am thanking God for a health, beautiful baby that is full of light and love 🤍🙏🏾,” Dayton shared via Instagram alongside a video of the then newborn. “She’s so perfect! She has the most piercing grey/blue eyes. Her smiles are contagious and her energy has really just healed me. I didn’t think anything I did mattered anymore. But, I can tell you for sure that this matters. She matters.”

Dayton and Swaggy C met and fell in love on season 20 of Big Brother in 2018. Swaggy C popped the question during the season finale, which aired that September.

“Sitting at home and watching you tell millions around the world how much you loved me and wanted to be with me forever made me realize that ‘girlfriend’ wasn’t enough, honestly,” he explained. “I don’t really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. I don’t really know what my future holds but I do know I want you in it.”

Related: ‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now? Since Big Brother premiered in July 2000, viewers have been introduced to hundreds of houseguests, many of whom have become fan favorites and competed on the show multiple times. It all started with Eddie McGee, who became the first player to walk away with the $500,000 grand prize. Since then, the Julie Chen-hosted CBS reality […]

Following their on-air proposal, Dayton revealed that she got pregnant while on the show, but suffered a miscarriage.

“During the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and were aware that we fell deep in love and that was in the public eyes, so we shared some quite intimate moments in the house,” Dayton explained in a YouTube video in September 2018. “During our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby, but unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. It’s something that we’re still figuring out. We just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She added that the twosome were “really, really upset” after finding out they lost their child.

Nearly one year later, the pair tied the knot in February 2019.