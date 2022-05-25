Rainbow baby! Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton is pregnant with her and husband Chris “Swaggy C” Williams’ first child after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

“My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL,” the 29-year-old pregnant star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 25. “Being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams.”

The former reality star, who met and fell in love with Williams, 27, on season 20 of Big Brother in 2018, shared photos of her growing belly from a maternity photo shoot.

Dayton confirmed that she is eight months pregnant, adding, “I can’t believe I’m going to be a mommy in a few weeks.”

The former Miss Missouri USA’s pregnancy news comes four years after she suffered a miscarriage. She got pregnant while filming the CBS competition series in 2018.

Dayton and Williams — who got engaged during the season 20 finale and tied the knot in 2019 — confirmed the miscarriage in September 2018, revealing that she lost the baby in the jury house.

“My first pregnancy didn’t happen the way that I had dreamt it. It was an unplanned and sudden surprise,” Dayton wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “But, as soon as I found out I was pregnant that baby was the only thing that mattered to me at all. When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn’t feel like I could do anything right.”

The Baylor University alum explained that it wasn’t until this year that she “finally” felt “whole again” which is when “God bless[ed] me with this little miracle.”

Williams, who also competed with his love on The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019, shared the happy news via social media as well on Wednesday.

“To have a baby coming in GENERAL … is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better 🙏🏾,” he wrote alongside a series of photos with his pregnant wife.

The Connecticut native shared a message of love to the birthday girl, writing, “To Bay, I’m so blessed to have a kid with you. I love how open we are, how much we communicate, and everything we’ve been through. … HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU.”

He then addressed the couple’s unborn child, adding, “To our baby, we’re going to give you the WORLD. Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We’ll see you in a few weeks 🙇🏾‍♂️ Cheers to our baby 🌹 I love you forever!”

