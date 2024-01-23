Bachelor Nation star Becca Kufrin had a “humbling moment” while trying on her pre-pregnancy clothes four months after giving birth to her son, Benny.

“I’m trying on all of my old pants that I had before I ever got pregnant, and needless to say, my Poshmark will be blowing up pretty soon because things are real tight these days,” the former Bachelorette star, 33, said via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 23. She added an Instagram sticker that reads, “Stay humble!”

Kufrin has been very candid about the ups and downs of motherhood since welcoming her first child with husband Thomas Jacobs, whom she met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Haven’t washed my hair in five days, spillin milk everywhere, can’t consume enough water for the life of me, going through adult diapers like they’re going outta style, doesn’t remember what sleep is, but ohhh so happy,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram in September 2023, four days after her son’s birth.

Days later, Kufrin told followers Benny “broke me in the best possible way,” explaining, “I’ve cried more in the past five days than I have over the last five years. To all you new parents out there – just know you’re doing it and you’re doing it incredibly.”

During her stint in Bachelor Nation, Kufrin talked about her desire to start a family, even documenting the process of freezing her eggs in 2020. Her whirlwind romance with Jacobs, 31, began on the beach in Mexico in 2021. She broke things off with him during the season, saying at the time that their dynamic seemed “too good to be true.”

They quickly rekindled their relationship post-show and have been together ever since. Kufrin proposed to her now-husband in May 2022, and Jacobs returned the gesture by popping the question five months later.

The couple announced in April 2023 that they were expecting their first child, and Benny was born in September of that year. “No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man,” Kufrin gushed about her son while announcing his arrival via Instagram. “We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”

The couple celebrated the arrival of their newborn by officially becoming husband and wife on October 13, 2023.