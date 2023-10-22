Becca Kufrin is weighing in on husband Thomas Jacobs’ ideal wedding ring.

“Thomas gave me the most beautiful band a few weeks ago to go with my engagement ring (it’s now my daily ring),” Kufrin, 33, wrote via Instagram Story. “He still wears his engagement ring but is also boujee AF and wants a wedding band with a million baguette diamonds all around.”

She continued: “We’ll see if he plays his cards right.”

Kufrin and Jacobs, 31, revealed on Friday, October 20, that they tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony the week prior, after hinting at the possibility. “10/13/23 Mr. & Mrs. 🤍,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Friday.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums — who welcomed their first child, son Benson in September— got engaged in May 2022 after Kufrin popped the question with a gold ring.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Nearly five months later, Jacobs proposed to Kufrin in October 2022 when he carved “Marry Me” into a pumpkin before getting down on one knee.

“Oui, si, ja, ken, da, ye, yas yes YES! Love you forever, my little pumpkin 🎃💍,” the couple wrote at the time via Instagram in a joint post. “Now let’s get married!”

Kufrin, who held the Bachelorette season 14 title, headed down to the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 where she met Jacobs. Despite coupling up during season 7 of the reality show, Kufrin broke things off with Jacobs ahead of the season finale. But by August 2021, the pair reconciled.

“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me,” Kufrin explained during an episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast at the time. “Because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

She continued: “We chatted until, like, 3 or 4 in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything. The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”