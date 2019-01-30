Bumping along! Bekah Martinez may have passed her due date, but the Bachelor alum’s pregnancy is still going strong. The reality star opened up about her journey to motherhood with a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, January 29.

“Today is my official due date,” the mom-to-be captioned the pics. “My, what a journey it has been. Thank you all for the love you’ve showered upon me. There is so much from these past 9 months to be grateful for.”

Martinez, 23, gave her followers a taste of that, showing different milestone moments from her pregnancy. She started off with a glowing baby bump shot, her belly on full display as she posed in a black tank top and red jacket. She followed that up with a look at her three positive pregnancy tests, plus a throwback pic with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, from back when her bump was barely there. The California native also showed a close-up stomach shot of those early days.

To end the sweet spread, Martinez shared photos of her stomach in a crop top, as well as a couple moments from her maternity shoot. A video from her sonogram appointment, complete with a baby’s heartbeat and the ABC personality’s nervous smile, capped off the montage, along with a baby bump mirror selfie.

The pregnant star posted a pic of her bare belly on Instagram on Sunday, January 27, writing that she wasn’t in any rush for her little one to arrive. “I actually have super-human patience right now,” she wrote. “I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side.”

Martinez announced that she and her boyfriend were expecting their first child in September 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!