Any day now! Bekah Martinez is two days away from her due date and ready to pop in the baby bump pic she posted to Instagram on Sunday, January 27 — but the mom-to-be isn’t feeling overly anxious for her little one to arrive.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

“I actually have super-human patience right now,” the Bachelor alum, 23, captioned her new pregnancy pic. “I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side.”

Martinez was all smiles with her bare belly on full display in a white crop top and sweats in the maternity shot. She posted a photo from the same shoot to her Instagram Story, hugging a cat to her chest.

Hours later, she hit the beach with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and bared her budding belly again in a strapless bikini top. “Maybe her last preggo trip to the beach,” Leonard wrote.

The California native opened up about her plans for a natural birth on her Instagram Story the next day, saying she doesn’t “want to be numb to any sensation, even if it is excruciating. I view childbirth as a rite of passage into motherhood, and I want to experience it as fully as possible. With suffering comes great joy, and I have no desire to separate the two!”

The Bachelor After the Final Rose: Pics

The reality star added: “Birth is not the only way to become a mother, but the opportunity to experience it is miraculous and life-changing nonetheless.

Martinez and Leonard announced in September 2018 that they are expecting their first child.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!